Noah Kahan Begs His Fans Not To Do This Insanely Gross Thing at His Concerts: ‘Please Dear God Just Go to the Bathroom’

When you’re going to a concert, there’s a simple form of etiquette you have to follow. Try not to purposefully hurt someone, especially when mosh pits are involved. Mind your personal space, try not to block people’s vision, particularly when recording. Essentially: be respectful. Treat people how you want to be treated. However, Noah Kahan has to remind people to avoid doing something they should only be doing in the bathroom.

In a public service announcement on X, he asked his fans to please not defecate on the floor of a concert, let alone his concerts. “If you have to poop at a show please dear god just go to the bathroom lmao,” Kahan shared. “I’ve pooped my pants as much as the next 29 year old but you guys gotta understand there’s a venue worker out there with a 1000 yard stare after dealing with that. I s**t myself onstage in Charlottesville but that’s because I am dedicated to my craft.”

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This came on the heels of viral footage circulating on TikTok, where one fan was at a Noah Kahan concert and proceeded to empty their guts and fill their pants. Naturally, the person recording was initially recording the show before discovering the disgusting act. Then, someone on Reddit proceeded to give their account of the story.

Noah Kahan Tells People To Miss Part of His Show if a Bathroom Break Is Needed

There, the person claimed that the perpetrator was insistent on not missing any part of Noah Kahan’s show. Consequently, they handled their business in front of everyone and discarded it on the floor accordingly.

“Ok so the person who did this was one row in front of me in section AA. I guess they didn’t want to miss a couple songs to use the bathroom so they just straight up s**t themselves,” they shared, graphically telling fans why it was no accident. “[They] started picking actual pieces of poop out of their butt and put it on the floor. She started trying to waffle stomp the turds and acted like nothing happened but we flagged down security. One of the most unreal concert experiences I’ve ever witnessed.”

As for the rest of his world tour, Noah Kahan is currently sold out of all tickets. So, a message for anyone who purchased tickets: Please use the restroom and don’t make people see or smell your business.