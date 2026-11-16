The 2027 Grammy nominations were announced early Monday morning on November 16, 2026. As expected, women dominated multiple categories in the nominations. Even though Noah Kahan has had one of the most successful years of his career, he was oddly overlooked in three key categories. Many assumed Kahan would be a top contender for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year. Strangely, the singer-songwriter was snubbed from all three major categories.

Released on April 30, 2026, Noah Kahan’s fourth studio album The Great Divide debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200. It sold nearly 400,000 copies in its first week. Additionally, it debuted at No. 1 across seven Billboard rankings. The album generated four massive hits, including the lead single “The Great Divide”. It peaked at No. 1 on the US Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart and No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. Following this successful album and singles, Noah Kahan embarked on a legendary tour playing sold-out arenas across the US.

Videos by VICE

Noah Kahan Responds To Grammy Nominations Snub

Following the announced nominations for the 69th Grammy Awards, Kahan took to social media. He didn’t say much, simply posting “Life goes on” on his X account early Monday morning. With this, he said everything, though. He’s acknowledging what others are quickly pointing out: that he’s been massively snubbed. Noah Kahan received only one Grammy nomination this year. In the category of Best Contemporary Folk Album, Kahan’s The Great Divide was nominated.

Overall, this is Kahan’s third nomination, but many expected more since he successfully followed up on his previous nominations. In 2024, he was nominated for Best New Artist. The next year, in 2025, he was nominated for Best Country Duo with Kelsea Ballerini. Ahead of the announced nominations this year, Kahan posted on X: “Whatever happens tomorrow, I love you all, and I have done everything I’ve ever needed to do in my career because of YOUR support. You guys are all I care about.”

Given the stiff competition in many categories, Kahan isn’t the only artist who has been snubbed. Other artists left out of major categories include Harry Styles, Gracie Abrams, Stella Lefty, John Summit, Audrey Hobert, and Malcolm Todd.

Photo by Alison Buck/Getty Images for The Recording Academy