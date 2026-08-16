Noah Kahan Shocks Fans by Bringing Out Chappell Roan To Perform ‘California’ During LA Concert

Two of pop music’s biggest young stars united for a stirring duet that shows us the future of music. During a sold-out show in Los Angeles, Noah Kahan brought out Chappell Roan to perform “California”. The heartfelt ballad is from Roan’s breakout debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, with “Hot to Go!” and “Pink Pony Club” as the big hits. The song revolves around the pop star leaving her stomping grounds in Missouri to try to make a living from her music in LA.

As Kahan strummed his guitar to her singing, Chappell Roan expressed how much love and affection she has for the “Dial Drunk” artist. “Noah always stands up for me, he’s a good person, for real,” she told the audience, according to NME.

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Naturally, all the fans who couldn’t make it to see Noah Kahan in person during the sold-out Los Angeles show are seething in jealousy. One fan on Instagram shared the intense FOMO they have for not getting to see the ballad live. However, there is a feeling that they’d turn into a puddle if they experienced it too. “omg i am so jealous. but i feel like if i saw this live i would never recover,” they wrote.

Noah Kahan Brings Out Chappell Roan for the Stirring Ballad ‘California’

Currently, Kahan is embarking on his world tour in support of The Great Divide. According to videos online, it appears to be going great. However, he did have to beg his fans not to soil their pants while at his shows. Back in June 2026, he pleaded with his fans to just go use the restroom.

“If you have to poop at a show please dear god just go to the bathroom lmao,” Noah Kahan tweeted to his fans. “I’ve pooped my pants as much as the next 29 year old but you guys gotta understand there’s a venue worker out there with a 1000 yard stare after dealing with that. I s**t myself onstage in Charlottesville but that’s because I am dedicated to my craft.”

As for Chappell Roan, she was pretty silent before her performance with Noah Kahan. The last time she made major headlines was during her controversy in Brazil. At the time, a young fan was scolded by security for trying to approach her. What they didn’t know was that the fan was soccer star Jorginho’s daughter. Consequently, people throughout Brazil were incensed at the pop star.

(Photo by Sacha Lecca/Rolling Stone via Getty Images)