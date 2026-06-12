Noah Kahan’s Anti-Bandwagon Knicks Rant Quickly Becomes a Crisis of Identity

Noah Kahan is a die-hard New York Knicks fan. He has been for one whole month. However, the singer/songwriter just went on an anti-bandwagon rant that quickly turned into an identity crisis.

In a post on X/Twitter, Kahan took aim at “all these fakers” who are coming “into my fandom.” He urged the “fakers” to answer a couple of tough questions: where were you when the Knicks “beat the Sixers” and the Cleveland Cavs? Suddenly, it became clear that Kahan’s ire was getting the best of him, existentially. “In fact, where was I?” he asked. “Where am I?”

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Indeed. Where are any of us?

As a Knicks fan since May, it is really hard to see all these fakers come into my fandom. Like where were you when we beat the sixers? Where were you when we beat the cavs? In fact, where was I? Where am I? — Noah Kahan (@NoahKahan) June 11, 2026

Noah Kahan certainly picked the right time to jump on the New York Knicks bandwagon. The team leads the San Antonio Spurs 3-1 in the NBA Championship games.

Many celebrities have shown up for the first four games in the series, and this is something that irks Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy. In an Instagram video post on Thursday, June 11, Portnoy unleashed his ire, saying he “hates” seeing celebs like Taylor Swift cheering on the Knicks.

“I don’t know if it’s my personality or just me being a Boston fan, but…watching their fans celebrate in that arena…people who aren’t even basketball fans, like, just made my skin crawl on a level I can’t even describe,” Portnoy said.

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The sports media mogul eventually dug in hard on some specific stars, such as Swift. “I’m sick of her,” Portnoy said. “Now [Kylie] Jenner is her friend? The whole thing, I hate, I hate it all.”

“Scooter Braun? I’ve hated him,” Portnoy added. “Big t**s McGee [Sydney] Sweeney, where is she from? Hate her.” He then targeted a longtime Knicks devotee: “Spike Lee, I hate him,” Portnot said, also tossing Mariska Hargitay’s name in. “I hate everybody on celebrity row, second row, third row, in the suites,” he said. I hate them all.” Portnoy then added, “I just hate New York sports fans. They’re so obnoxious.”

Game 5 of the NBA Championship is set for Saturday, June 13. If the Knicks win, it’ll all be over, but if they lose, the Spurs will have another chance to even the score.