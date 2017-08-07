Noah Syndergaard Makes His Cameo on ‘Game of Thrones’

New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard remains on the disabled list with a lat tear, but he still showed up on Sunday night television along with his teammates. While the Mets faced off against the Dodgers on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball, their ace was hurling spears at the Dothraki in HBO’s Game of Thrones.

We’ve known since March that Thor would be crossing over into the Westeros universe, but we didn’t know when exactly, and if you weren’t paying close attention you might have missed it entirely. Thankfully, eagle-eyed viewers caught the moment amid the chaos of the balls-to-the-wall battle between Daenerys and her Dothraki horsemen and the Lannisters at the end of the episode.

I’m not sure how happy teammate Yoenis Cespedes is going to be about what appears to be blatant equinocide, but it looks like Noah still has that heater. Unfortunately for him, he was a soldier in the Lannister army and, uh, well, Daenerys has a dragon. Leading to the all too familiar feeling of Syndergaard and the rest of his comrades likely all going up in smoke.

The Mets lost 8-0 last night and sit 16 games out of first place of the National League East.