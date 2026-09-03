Noel Gallagher Teases Possible 2027 Tour for Oasis: ‘We’ve Got to Do Something’

Fans of Oasis hoping the band would keep their reunion tour going just got a glimmer of hope. Guitarist Noel Gallagher has teased that it could happen.

The notorious rock star made the comment during an appearance on talkSPORT’s Drive. He initially phoned in to discuss Manchester City’s new football season with hosts Andy Goldstein and Darren Bent.

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Near the end of their conversation, Noel was asked directly if the 2027 touring rumors were true. “It’s Liam, isn’t it?” he sarcastically replied. “He’s not into it. He’s not into Oasis anymore.”

He then quipped that “there must be something happening,” and added, “Let’s put it this way: there’s no football tournament on next year. So we’ve got to do something in the summer, right?”

Noel’s brother, Liam, has also teased more Oasis gigs

Noel isn’t the only Gallagher brother teasing more Oasis concerts. As the band finished their final Wembley Stadium concert in September 2025, Liam Gallagher told the sold-out crowd, “I wanna thank you lot for keeping the faith and putting this band back on the map. See you next year.”

Sometime later, Liam had a little back-and-forth with some fans on X/Twitter, wherein he implied that more touring may be in the works.

A fan tweeted to Liam, asking if he was “sad that tour is ending soon?” The singer replied, “I’m not actually, as I know things you don’t know.” Another fan then chimed in, asking if he’d elaborate on that. His retort? “Google it.”

Finally, a third fan popped up, asking if the band would be doing more shows in 2026. “Next year might be a little enthusiastic,” Liam responded.

What’s on the horizon for Oasis?

Next up for Oasis, the band will release their new movie, Oasis: Don’t Look Back In Anger. Part documentary and part concert film, the project explores the band’s journey from their early days as aspiring rock stars through their 2025 reunion tour.

The Oasis film is produced by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, and directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace. Southern and Lovelace helmed the acclaimed LCD Soundsystem documentary: Shut Up And Play The Hits.

Oasis: Don’t Look Back In Anger premieres in cinemas and IMAX on September 11, 2026. The film will be available to stream on Disney+ later in the year.

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