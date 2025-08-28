Noel Gallagher’s Daughter Anaïs Saw 12 Oasis Shows In a Row But Never Got Bored

Anaïs Gallagher might be Oasis‘ biggest fan; she’s been following her father Noel and uncle Liam on their reunion tour for the past 12 shows. Starting last month, she was at the kick off of the tour in Cardiff. Then, she followed as they played multiple nights in Manchester, London, Edinburgh, and Dublin.

Oasis has now embarked on their North American tour starting in Toronto on August 24. The pair played in a torrential downpour, with one fan joking about them “bringing their fuckass British weather to Toronto amidst our most heatwave summer.” It doesn’t seem like Anaïs made the trip across the pond to continue her streak, but she did recently share her thoughts about the family band while hosting BBC Radio Manchester’s Mad For Oasis show.

“I’ve been burning the candle at both ends,” she said, admitting she needed to take a break from following the tour. “I’m knackered, I don’t know how my dad and uncle do it when they’re actually working on stage every night. It’s been great.”

She continued, “One of my friends said to me, ‘Are you not getting bored?’ and I’m like, I could never get bored of the shows, they’re just that good that I have an amazing time.”

anaïs Gallagher on seeing oasis 12 times in a row and teaching her friends the poznan

Anaïs went on to describe her experiences at the shows, noting that she’s “an extraverted introvert” and was initially drained by the social aspect of it all.

“The only thing that’s quite draining about being on tour is the amount of people I need to talk to,” she explained. “I’m a good daughter, I’m a good host, so I want to make sure everybody’s in their seats and everybody’s got a drink and everybody knows where the fire exits are and like where they need to be and that kind of thing, but that can get a bit tiring after a while.”

During the shows, Anaïs put herself in charge of readying her friends for the Poznan, the signature move of Manchester City that Liam has integrated into every live show. It involves everyone in the crowd standing, facing away from the stage, linking arms, and jumping up and down.

“It’s so funny,” Anaïs said, “every time I bring my friends, they’re like ‘What are we doing?’ and I’m just like, put your drinks down. They’re like, ‘Why am I putting my drink down?’ I’m like, just you wait…”

However, being Noel Gallagher’s daughter didn’t even grant her the privilege of knowing about the Oasis reunion ahead of time. According to Blossoms frontman Tom Ogden, she had to learn about it with the rest of the world.

“Do you know what, Noel’s daughter Anaïs was staying at mine and Katie’s house when these new stories were breaking,” Ogden said during a Radio X segment last year. “And she actually didn’t have a clue. She was texting around people she knew to find out if it was true. She got no word.”

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images