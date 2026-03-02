Noel Gallagher’s Daughter Anaïs Wants Oasis to ‘Live Forever,’ Describes Seeing the Band Again As a Grown Up

Anaïs Gallagher attended the BRIT Awards on February 28, 2026, to celebrate her dad, Noel, winning the Songwriter of the Year Award. She attended alongside Gene Gallagher, whose father, Liam, was not in attendance. But the cousins had much to say on the future of the family band.

Speaking with NME on the red carpet, Anaïs mentioned that she found out about Noel’s award on social media. Before her father could tell her about the honor, TikTok spoiled the news. Although maybe that was for the best.

“I think he was shocked,” she said when asked about Noel’s reaction. “In my opinion, he’s quite a humble person, although I think a lot of people would disagree with that.”

She continued, “But getting recognized for his music, especially now that it’s a younger generation of people buying their albums, it’s a really amazing thing.”

Noel Gallagher received the songwriting honor in his home city of Manchester. There, the BRIT Awards took place outside of London for the first time in almost 50 years. With the monumental Oasis reunion tour in 2025, Noel’s songwriting is once again front and center, and finding a new audience.

Noel Gallagher’s Daughter Says She Wants Oasis to ‘Live Forever’

Fans and contemporaries celebrated the decision to give Noel Gallagher the songwriting award. But it was also a bit divisive in the music industry. Noel hasn’t released new music in several years, so some artists felt this took the award away from someone else. But Noel’s daughter still expressed her pride. She also shared that seeing Oasis now, as an adult, has changed her perspective on the band.

“It was incredible to see,” Anaïs said of the Live ’25 tour, which she attended at least 12 times in a row. “We had memories of Oasis before, but then I mainly cared about how many Milky Way Stars were in the dressing room or how many beef-flavored Hula-Hoops were there for me to eat!”

She added, “So it was nice to now be able to go to the shows and experience it with a relatively clean head.”

Fans are speculating that Oasis could announce more live shows this year. But when pressed, both Anaïs and Gene Gallagher wouldn’t spill any beans.

“I would love for Oasis to live forever,” said Anaïs. “And I think it does in our hearts, but who knows!” Whether she was deftly avoiding potentially revealing details or simply doesn’t know any remains to be seen.

Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images