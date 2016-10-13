Noisey and WORD Present: Laura Jane Grace and Dan Ozzi’s Book Release Party at the Brooklyn Night Bazaar

Photo by Matt Seger

Noisey is proud to present a live episode of Going Off Track featuring hosts Jonah Bayer and Steven Smith in conversation with Against Me!’s Laura Jane Grace and Noisey editor Dan Ozzi about their new book from Hachette, TRANNY: Confessions of Punk Rock’s Most Infamous Anarchist Sellout.



Videos by VICE

The event takes place on the book’s release date, November 15​, at the Brooklyn Night Bazaar’s new, recently relaunched space. The ticket price includes a signed copy of TRANNY from WORD Bookstore. Tickets are available through WORD’s website.

Following the talk, Laura will be performing songs and signing books, and we’ll all probably party pretty hard because books are cool and reading is for badasses. ALL RESPECT TO THE WRITTEN WORD.

There will also be book events in Chicago, LA, DC, and more. Check the dates below.

In case you missed it, VICE’s music issue features an excerpt from TRANNY, so pick a copy up if you want an early peek at some of the photos and sections from the book.