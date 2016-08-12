Noisey Beats 1: Cousin Stizz, Baladacci Da Beast, Rob $tone, and More

Noisey Radio on Beats 1 is proud to bless you with no fewer than 11 world premieres this week for re-upping your summer playlists, plus a look inside upcoming projects from some of hip-hop’s finest up and comers.

First up, we talk with rising Boston MC Cousin Stizz, who stopped by the Noisey Radio studio to take us inside his new project, Monda. Then, San Diego’s Rob $tone and LA’s Baladacci Da Beast treat us to all exclusive sets from their upcoming projects. Stay tuned in between for world premieres from Uno The Activist, Aston Mathews, and UK group Cusp.

Videos by VICE

Listen in Saturday at 9 AM EST/6 AM PST and Sunday 9 PM EST/6 PM PST, and read on for a peak of what’s to come on episode 58 of Noisey Radio on Beats 1.

Intro Mix

Playboi Carti – “Pray 4 Me”

Uno The Activist – “Take A Trip” **World Premiere**

Uno The Activist – “Fillin Me Up” **World Premiere**

The Menzingers – “Lookers”

Cusp – “Adam” **World Premiere**

Aston Matthews – “Desperado” **World Premiere**

Cousin Stizz

Cousin Stizz – “No Bells”

Cousin Stizz – “Every Season”

Cousin Stizz – “Gain Green”

Cousin Stizz – “Reup & Bake”

Rob $tone

Rob $tone – “Chill Bill (ft. J Davi$ & Spooks)”

Rob $tone – “Gimme Light” **World Premiere**

Rob $tone – “Rolling Stone” **World Premiere**

Rob $tone – “Drown Me Baby” **World Premiere**

Baldacci Da Beast

Baldacci Da Beast – “What It’s Gon Be” **World Premiere**

Baldacci Da Beast – “Be Around” **World Premiere**

Baldacci Da Beast – “It’s Gone” **World Premiere**

Baldacci Da Beast – “Plan B” **World Premiere**

Follow Noisey on Twitter.