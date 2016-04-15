Noisey Beats 1: All Things Bloc Party, Baby

Coachella’s this weekend, but you don’t have to be sweating your ass off in California to be having a dope time. This weekend’s episode of Noisey Radio on Beats 1, we’ll be bringing you two awesome guests with indie rock elder statesmen Bloc Party, and St. Louis’ promising star rapper J.R. But before that gets underway, we’ll give you a taste of what’s going down at Coachella with our intro mix so you don’t have to feel too left out. Our mix opens with producer RL Grime’s take on the classic club banger “Satisfaction,” followed by a hit of cholo-goth with Prayers’ “From Dog to God.” From there, we’ll drop Grimes’ always perfect “Oblivion,” and Rae Sremmurd’s brand new “By Chance.” Our intro mix wraps up big, with a world premiere from Keith Jenkins, formerly Stunnaman of The Pack, his Doddy produced “NYC.”

For our first segment on the show, we’ll be hanging out with Bloc Party’s Kele Okereke and Russell Lissack who will be chatting about their newest record HYMNS. In our interview, we go in depth about the conception and development of the record, and what went into bringing the band back together afer hiatus. They also detail the record’s larger biblical faith. It’s a must listen for any fan of the band.

From there, we’ll introduce you to up and coming rapper, J.R. He’s a rapper that’s born from the St. Lousis scene, and has been working to propel both the city and his own music for some time now. He spoke to us about some of these struggles, and played us some music off his newest mixtape, Gang Season.

