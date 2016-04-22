Noisey Beats 1: Go Inside ‘NOISEY London’

The spirit of rap and hip-hop is a uniting one. This weekend’s episode of Noisey Radio on Beats 1, we’ll show you how the world interacts and makes the genre its own—from London to Ho Chi Minh. Plus, some sick music. The mix opens with Honey Radar’s fractured, lo-fi brand of rock. Things kick into gear with a world premiere and first track ever from Lil’ Government. Things switch over to the huge atmospherics of Heavy Hearts’ “Bliss,” and the in your face excitement of A$AP Ferg’s “New Level.” We close out our intro mix with the underwater electro-soul of NoMBe’s “Kemosabe.”

Four our first segment, we head to Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam and meet the city’s brightest star Suboi. She takes us through the city’s rap scene and how she’s forged her own path to become their biggest rapper. To close out the show, we look in depth at NOISEY London on ‘VICELAND,’ featuring a selection of songs from Britain’s most exciting MCs, including Jammer, Ghetts, Giggs, JME, and Skepta.

Honey Radar – Fort Wayne Mermaids

Lil Government – Entropy **World Premiere**

Heavy Hearts – Bliss

A$AP Ferg – New Level

Nombe – Kemosabe

Suboi – Đời

Suboi – Sai Gon

Big Daddy – Sacota

Suboi – Run

Jammer – 10 Man Roll (ft. Boy Better Know)

Ghetts – Ready For This

Skepta – Man

JME – Taking Over

Giggs – What It Gets Like (ft. Styles P)