Enter the All-Encompassing Musical Landscape of LA on Noisey Radio with MUNA and Sixx: A.M.

Los Angeles is a beautiful and wild place that’s the home of some of the most diverse music scenes around, which is why this week on Noisey Radio is going to be extra sweet. To show you how wild it gets, we catch up with rising pop group Muna, and then we chat with hard rock legend Nikki Sixx and his band Sixx:AM. But before that kicks off we’ll be bringing you a sweet intro mix covering everything you’re into. It starts off with Modern Baseball’s newest jam “The Wedding Singer” which dropped yesterday and has already been taking over lives. Right after, we’ve got three back to back world premieres, with Orlando rapper Cologne beginning things on a good note with his new track “Freckles.” From there we’ll bring you Hak from NYC rap powerhouse Ratking’s new “Hues.” To finish off the stream of greatness, we’ve got a brand new track from DC rapper Yung Gleesh featuring none other than Lil Yachty and their new song “Tired.” And capping off our intro mix, we’ll play producer Digital Nas’s uplifting “Gods Never Worry” and Blithe Field’s gorgeous and strange “Dog Park.”

For our first guest, we’ll be checking in with LA pop group MUNA. The three-piece have been making a name for themselves by writing effective, powerful songs that carry an undeniable pop appeal. The tree members stopped into our office to chat about what it’s like to be a young person facing the world today and break down their new EP Loudspeaker, which you’ll hear some jams off of.

Videos by VICE

Then we’ll be talking with none other than Nikki Sixx and Sixx AM to talk about their new new album Prayers For The Damned. The hard-rocking trio’s new record proves time and time again how sweet the purest of rock music can be, combining their talents from working with bands like Motley Crue, Guns N’ Roses, and Scorpions, to make one killer record.

Stream Noisey on Beats 1 right here on Saturday morning at 9 AM EST / 6 AM PST and again on Sunday night at 9 PM EST / 6 PM PST.

Modern Baseball – Wedding Singer

Cologne – Freckles *World Premiere*

Hak – Hues *World Premiere*

Yung Gleesh – Tired ft. Lil Yachty *World Premiere*

Digital Nas – Gods Never Worry

Blithe Field – Dog Park

MUNA – Promise

MUNA – So Special

MUNA – Loudspeaker

MUNA – Winter Break

Sixx:A.M. – Life Is Beautiful

Sixx:A.M. – Rise

Sixx:A.M. – You’ve Come To The Right Place