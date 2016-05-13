Noisey Beats 1: RiFF RAFF and Charles Bradley and Legends in All Forms

This week’s episode of Noisey Radio on Beats 1, we’ll be reminding everybody that anybody can gain legendary status, no matter when their career started. No two musicians exemplify this more than funk-revivalist Charles Bradley, and the Neon Icon himself, RiFF RAFF. But before we get into our guests, we’ve got a beautiful intro mix to wet your appetite. It kicks off with experimental hip-hop weirdos Death Grips’ new “Trash,” followed by James Blake’s chilling and bare new title track “The Colour In Anything.” From there we’ve got a world premiere from atmospheric producer and rapper Eli Sostre. Wrapping it up, we’ve got Creeper’s punky and fun “Black Mass” and Brian Eno’s new and airy “Fickle Sun (III) I’m Set Free.”

Charles Bradley is a story like no other. After living a long life that included stints as a cook and James Brown impersonator, Bradley released his debut record No Time For Dreaming in 2011. Since then, he’s been charming anybody that comes into contact with his music, creating a timeless R&B experience that anybody can enjoy. He came to the office to discuss his newest record Changes, what went into each of the new songs, and how he crafted such a beautiful Black Sabbath cover.

What more can anyone say about RiFF RAFF? His personality and music is a supernova of internet culture, hip-hop, and sincerity that makes him a lovable figure. He’s set to release his new record Peach Panther due out June 24, and based on the track premiered earlier, “Carlos Slim,” it’s bound to satisfy any fan of the Neon Icon. He came out to the office to chat about the record, as well as what he’s been listening to lately.

