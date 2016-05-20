Noisey Beats 1: Andy Milonakis and Lil Yachty Link for a Song Called “LIT”

This weekend, we want you to have so much fun that you’re going to straight up light someone on fire. On this week’s editiong of Noisey Beats 1, we have quite the combo: Los Angeles’s summer-punk powerhouse Bleached, and comedian/rapper/gift to the world Andy Milonakis. To help kick it all in gear, we’ve got a short but essential mix of jams. It leads off with Noisey Next headcrackers Head Wound City, and Die Antwoord’s newest jam Bum Bum. Later, you’ll hear the sounds of El Toro Fuerte, and the booming production of 18+.

No one embodies the levels to which punk can be fun like Bleached. Their new record Welcome the Worms is a take-once-daily cure for boredom, packing together unbridled catchiness and witty lyrics. It’s a kind of sound you can have a one-person mosh pit to, and dream your high school jammed at football rallies. The band rolled through to our LA office to talk about their record, and spin us a very sweet mix of music that keeps them on the road.

When you think about it, what the hell hasn’t Andy Milonakis done in his life? He used to have his own show on MTV, is in tons of sweet movies, and is a crazy skilled chef and culinary visionary. At the core of all these successes is the heart and will of a rapper, which has earned him the respect of being a member of RiFF RAFF’s Three Loco, and associate of Chief Keef’s Glogang. And holy shit it’s all paid off because we’ve got a new track with him and our favorite living sailing vessel, Lil’ Yachty called “LIT.” He came through to discuss the song, as well as what he’s been up to as of late.

Head Wound City – “Old Age Takes Too Long”

Die Antwoord – “Bum Bum”

El Toro Fuerte – “Sur”

18+ – “Drama”

No Parents – “Back of a Napkin”

Three 6 Mafia – “Poppin’ My Collar”

DJ Screw – “Bang Screw”

Miike Snow – “Genghis Khan”

Neil Young – “Harvest Moon”

Bleached – “Desolate Town”

Last Days of Humanity – “A Divine Proclamation of Finishing the Present Existence”

Andy Milonakis – “Twitter Dat”

Three Loco – “Jump Rope”

Chief Keef ft. Andy Milonakis – “GLOGANG”

Andy Milonakis ft. Lil Yachty – “LIT” **world premiere**