Cool Off with Rich The Kid and Marz Léon This Weekend on Noisey Radio

It got pretty fucking hot in like the turn of a second, didn’t it? Gotta change your entire wardrobe into something new, so why not maybe pick up some new music to go with it? This week’s episode of Noisey Radio on Beats 1, we sat down with Rich The Kid and Marz Léon about their music and what they’ve got cooking. But before all that, we’re bringing you a very sweet mix to cool off to before shit gets to intense. Up first is YG’s groovy new single that he dropped last weekend, “Why You Always Hatin?” featuring help from Drake and Kamaiyah, which leads into Weaves’ charming and summery “Coo Coo.” Right after you can hear Clams Casino’s return to Basedworld and Lil B with “Witness,” as well as TTNG’s mathy and cool “A Chase of Sorts.” We end things right with a brand new song courtesy of sharp-tongued New York rapper Bodega Bamz, aptly titled “Scarface.”

We’ve been looking out at Rich The Kid for a minute now. For the past few years he’s been releasing a steady stream of mixtapes, including collaboration tapes with Soulja Boy, Migos, and iLoveMakonnen. He recently released a new burner of a mixtape, Trap Talk, filled with hilarious punchlines and collaborations with artists like Famous Dex, Kodak Black, and Ty Dolla $ign. He came through to our LA office to chat about the tape, as well as his upcoming tour with Young Thug and a future single with Diplo and Justin Bieber.

Videos by VICE

You’ve gotta hear Marz Léon. The LA-based singer brings a perspective to singing that few others match. In each of her songs, she uses various techniques to manipulate what her voice does to the music both in a sense of texturing as well as how it affects its focal point. Her ideas and conceptions of this have caught the eye of Kanye West collaborator Charlie Handsome and Jamil “Digi” Chammas (credits include Mac Miller and Miguel), who are now working with her on her new project. She talked to us about the project and working with Hodgy Beats.

YG – Why You Always Hatin? (ft. Drake & Kamaiyah)

Weaves – Coo Coo

Clams Casino – Witness ft. Lil B

TTNG – A Chase of Sorts

Bodega Bamz – Scarface **World Premiere**

Rich The Kid – Jumpin Like Jordan ft. Migos

Rich The Kid – Plug ft. Playboi Carti, Kodak Black

Rich The Kid – 911 ft. Ty Dolla $ign

Rich The Kid – Just Might

Rich The Kid – That’s Right

Marz Léon – Loner

Marz Léon – WhiteLionez

Musiq Soulchild & Musiq – Love

Marz Léon – HRTBAQ (Mess Kid Remix) **World Premiere**