Noisey Beats 1 Episode 49: It’s World Premiere City, Baby

Aren’t world premieres the best thing in…well, the world? This week’s episode of Noisey Radio on Beats 1, we’ll be chatting with artists Marvel Alexander and Pollari, who both are playing only new stuff for us from their upcoming projects. But before that world premiere-fest gets underway, we’ve got a nice mix for you to dig your teeth into. It kicks off with one of LA’s best YG and his newest single “Still Brazy,” followed by Torso’s pummeling, extreme “Reflections on a Damaged Life.” From there, hear A Chal’s bilingual rhymes in “Fuego,” Cities Aviv’s progressive hip-hop in “Melanin Drop,” and the garage-rock pleasures of Whitney’s “The Falls.” Our intro mix caps off with a world premiere of electronic-soul producer and rapper MeLo-X’s “Wasteyou.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve dropped new heat from Marvel Alexander. A couple of months ago, we brought you the world premiere of his track “You Know Now,” which was a damn good reason why we’re bringing you more of his work. He’s got a wild history, a former Division 1 basketball player, producer of A$AP Ferg’s monster single “Shabba,” and frequent collaborator of D.R.A.M. and Wiki, the Hackensack, NJ rapper is ready to strike out on his own project Marvel Alexander and the Pursuit of Excellence. He swung by the office to play us five new world premieres.

Videos by VICE

We’ve also gotten pretty familiar with Atlanta’s Pollari, who dropped new music on Noisey Radio back in March. Clearly his work ethic hasn’t let up whatsoever, as he’s back on the show with some killer tracks including a new collaboration with the the only rapping sailing vessel, Lil Yachty. If you’re still not familiar, there’s no better time to figure out why his music has attracted the attention of producers like Metro Boomin’ and Zaytoven.

YG – “Still Brazy”

Torso – “Reflections on a Damaged Life”

A Chal – “Fuego”

Cities Aviv – “Melanin Drop”

Whitney – “The Falls”

MeLo-X – “Wasteyout” **World Premiere**

Marvel Alexander – “One Hundred Bands” **World Premiere**

Marvel Alexander – “Lost My Way” **World Premiere**

Marvel Alexander – “Matthew’s Prayer” **World Premiere**

Marvel Alexander – “Nowhere Fast” **World Premiere**

Marvel Alexander – “Oh My Gosh” **World Premiere**

Michael Jackson – “Dirty Diana”

Pollari – “Special” ft. Larry League, Lil Yachty **World Premiere**

Pollari – “Sniper” ft. Eddy Baker **World Premiere**

Pollari – “Lil Jesus” **World Premiere**

Pollari – “For You” **World Premiere**