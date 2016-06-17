Oh Baby, Tune Into Our 50th Episode of Noisey Radio This Weekend on Beats 1

Hard to believe it, but Noisey Radio has been going strong on Apple Music’s Beats 1 for 50 episodes now. That’s a lot of cool tunes that we’ve been pumping your way, in an effort to cover every genre of music out there. So that’s why for our 50th episode we’re going to keep things big with two sweet artists, FKi and Assassin. But before all that, we’ll be playing a quick mix to celebrate all that we’ve listened to. It kicks off with a track from our recent Noisey Next picks, the Toronto art-rock quartet Weaves. From there, we’ve got Alexandra Savior’s brand of pop in “Shades,” and Show Me The Body’s kicking “Body War.”

Assassin has been keeping dancehall music exciting for the past seventeen years. Since he arrived on the scene he’s done a keen job of intermixing his own music with different genres, collaborating with some of our favorites like Kendrick Lamar on “The Blacker The Berry.” Agent Sasco came through our office to play music off his latest project, Theory of Reggaetivity.

You can thank FKi for producing some of your favorite tunes of the past few years. The production duo has been adding a unique spin on music since 2011, going onto help create hits like Post Malone’s “White Iverson,” as well as songs for other rap stars like Travi$ Scott, Young Thug, 2 Chainz, and more. FKi 1st of the crew, a production juggernaut in his own right, stopped by to drop a mix of some of his favorite tracks.

Weaves – One More

Alexandra Savior – Shades

Show Me The Body – Body War

Assassin – No Slave ft. Chronixx

Assassin – Reggae Origins

Assassin – How Fi Get It

Assassin – Money Maker ft. Sadiki

Assassin – Make Money

Assassin – Diwali Riddim

Assassin – Something’s Gotta Give

Assassin – Africa

Jeremiah – F*** U All The Time (Shlohmo Remix)

Post Malone – White Iverson (Clean)

Kanye West – Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1

FKi 1st & Bankroll Fresh – GIT