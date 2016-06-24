Noisey Beats 1: It’s Brazy as Hell This Weekend with YG and Sonny Digital

It feels like we’re living in a golden age of rap, doesn’t it? To celebrate just how sweet it is to experience new music on a daily basis we’ve got two of contemporary hip-hop’s most important figures—YG and Sonny Digital—as our guests this weekend on Noisey Radio. But before we pick their brains to find out how they do their thing, we’ve got a packed mix for your enjoyment. The mix starts with a track by the late Thomas Fekete of Surfer Blood, and his song “Knife Bank.” From there we’ll bring you a world premiere from one of our favorite rising rappers, Eli Sostre and his cerebral new “Ain’t Love Strange.” Afterwards you’ll hear the ambient, feel-good vibes of Huerco S., the surfy chaos of Yung, Mitski’s emotional pipe bomb of a track “A Loving Feeling,” and Clams Casino’s shimmery new “Blast.” We wrap up our intro mix with a world premiere from LA rapper Bricc Baby and his boisterous new “Havin.”

You’ve probably been adding B’s to the beginning of words as of late because of YG. A couple weeks ago he dropped his momentous new record Still Brazy, an album that featured his best and most personal work to date. Since that, he’s also appeared in our VICELAND special YG and the Therapist where he recounted some of his many struggles to a counselor. He came to our office to have another chat, both about the new record and his experience on the VICELAND special.

It seems like you can’t go anywhere without hearing a track produced by Sonny Digital. As one of Atlanta’s most prominent producers, his production has been responsible for some of rap’s biggest hits of the past seven years, including iLoveMakonnen’s “Tuesday,” 2 Chainz’ “Birthday Song,” Future’s iconic “Same Damn Time” and much more. The 25-year-old producer came through to speak about his production, as well as drop a new song featuring Southside.

Thomas Fekete – “Knife Bank”

Eli Sostre – “Ain’t Love Strange” **WORLD PREMIERE**

Huerco S. – “The Sacred Dance”

Yung – “The Hatch”

Mitski – “A Loving Feeling”

Clams Casino – Blast

Bricc Baby – “Havin” **WORLD PREMIERE**

YG – “Why You Always Hatin”

YG – “Bool, Balm, and Bollective”

YG – “Don’t Come to LA”

YG – “Police Get Away with Murder”

Future – “Same Damn Time”

Sonny Digital – “50 on My Wrist”

Sonny Digital – “Back In LA” ft. Southside **WORLD PREMIERE**

ILoveMakonnen – “I Don’t Sell Molly”

21 Savage – “Red Opps”

50 Cent – “I’m the Man” ft. Sonny Digital