Noisey Beats 1: Blackpool Grime, Christian Woodstock, and More

This week on Noisey Radio, we go behind a pair of new Noisey documentaries exploring two very different but equally fascinating music scenes across the world.

First, we’ll hear from Noisey Global Executive Producer Alex Hoffman, who sits down with Noisey Blackpool star Poet to discuss the strange and controversial world of Blackpool grime.

Then, Noisey Editor-in-Chief Eric Sundermann and VICE producer Chloe Campion take us inside I Saw The Light, a new Noisey Film about Creation Music Festival, a massive gathering in central Pennsylvania often referred to as the “Christian Woodstock.”

Also stay tuned for check-ins with Houston’s Dice Soho and Sofi De La Torre.

Listen in Saturday at 9 AM EST/6 AM PST and Sunday 9 PM EST/6 PM PST, and read on for a glimpse of what’s to come on episode 74 of Noisey Radio on Beats 1.

Intro Mix

Da$h – “Grade A”

Rhett Rowan – “Mariah Carey Tattoo (prod. Dylan Brady)”

Dice Soho

Dice Soho – “Just Watch (ft. Trill Sammy)”

Scarface, 2Pac, & Johnny P. – “Smile”

Dice Soho – “For Real”

Sofi De La Torre

Sofi De La Torre – “Flex Your Way Out (ft. Blackbear)”

Sofi De La Torre – “Vermillion”

Noisey Blackpool with Alex Hoffman and Poet

Little T – “Road Rage”

Soph Aspin – “You Know Who”

Afghan Dan – “TicTac”

Inside I Saw The Light with Eric Sundermann and Chloe Campion

For King and Country – “Run Wild. (feat. Andy Mineo)”

Sleeping Giant – “Finished People”

Andy Mineo – “Pisano’s Wylin’ (ft. Marty of Social Club)”

Hank Williams – “I Saw The Light”

