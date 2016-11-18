Noisey Beats 1: Bridgit Mendler, Jubilee, UPandon1, and More

This week on Noisey Radio, we sit down with Disney-star-turned-pop-powerhouse Bridgit Mendler, who takes us inside the process of finding her voice on her brand new EP, Nemesis.

We’ll also check in with Miami-bred, New York-based DJ, producer, and new THUMP podcast host​ Jubilee as she breaks down some of the best Miami sounds from her debut LP, After Hours.

Also stay tuned for an exclusive intro mix from LA’s Upandon1, and world premieres from rising LA hip-hop act Azad and Houston’s Maxo Kream.

Listen in Saturday at 9 AM EST/6 AM PST and Sunday 9 PM EST/6 PM PST, and read on for a glimpse of what’s to come on episode 71 of Noisey Radio on Beats 1.

​

​Intro Mix

Chavez – “The Bully Boys”

Azad – “Goddesses (Prod. Millz Douglas)” *World Premiere*

A Tribe Called Quest – “Whateva Will Be”

Upandon1 Mix Exclusive Mix

Famous Dex – “SammyDexMaxo” feat. Maxo Kream & Trill Sammy

NBA Youngboy – “Kickin’ Shit”

THOUXANBANFAUNI – “Gorgeous”

Swaghollywood – “You Aint Got It”

Cook LaFlare – “Never Win” (feat. Sean Kingston)

Larry June TFM – “Forever”

Ron$oCold – “F A I T H”

Lc Levi – “Stole Yo Hoe”

BerkleyBoyTay – “No Fucks” feat. Savage

Maxo Kream – Karo (Eric Dingus remix)

Silk Money – “Decemba” (Remix) feat. Andre 3000

THOUXANBANFAUNI – “Facts” feat. UnoTheActavist

Kodak Black – “Chances”

Maxo Kream – “4 or 5” (Produced by Ryan ESL ) *World Premiere*

Bridgit Mendler

Bridgit Mendler – “Atlantis (feat. Kaiydo)”

Bridgit Mendler – “Do You Miss Me At All?”

Jubilee

Jubilee – “Sawgrass Expressway”

Jubilee – “Wine Up ft. Hoodcelebrityy”

Jubilee – “Bass Supply (feat. Otto Von Schirach)”

Jubilee – “Opa-Locka”

Jubilee – “Spring Break”

