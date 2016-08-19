Noisey Beats 1: Gonjasufi, Holy Fuck, DUCKWRTH, and More

On this week’s episode of Noisey Radio on Beats 1, it’s time to get weird: Episode 59 explores two very different corners of the experimental psych world with conversations with two of its greats. First, though, we’ll kick things off with our weekly mix, featuring fresh cuts from the likes of Rae Sremmurd, Danny Brown, and a world premiere from LA’s own DUCKWRTH.

San Diego’s Gonjasufi came through the Noisey Radio studio in LA this week for a special live set of his lofi, hip-hop influenced pyschedelic beats. We talk creating his new album, Callus, and go inside his work with former Cure guitarist Pearl Thompson, as well as collaborations with his wife, who features on the album.

Then we check in with Toronto electronic noise outfit Holy Fuck, who sat down with us backstage at recent headlining set at LA’s Club Bahia. Members Brian Borcherdt and Graham Walsh take us inside the driving grooves of their fourth full-length, Congrats, and discuss why the album marks a new beginning for the group a decade into their career.

Listen in Saturday at 9 AM EST/6 AM PST and Sunday 9 PM EST/6 PM PST, and read on for a peak of what’s to come on episode 58 of Noisey Radio on Beats 1.

Intro Mix

Rae Sremmurd – “Black Beatles”

Danny Brown – “Pneumonia”

Jay Hayden – “Mariah”

DUCKWRTH – “Rare Panther / Beachhouse” *World Premiere*

Falcons & Two Fresh – “Bad Gal”

Gonjasufi

Gonjasufi – “Vinaigrette”

Gonjausfi – “The Kill”

Gonjasufi – “Maniac Depressant”

Gonjasufi – “When I Die”

DJ Muggs – “The Stage ft. Gonjasufi” **World Premiere**

Holy Fuck

Holy Fuck – “Sabbatics”

Holy Fuck – “Chimes Broken”

Holy Fuck – “Xed Eyes”

Holy Fuck – “Tom Tom”

