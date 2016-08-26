Noisey Beats 1: Vince Staples, MadeinTYO, No Age, and More

This week on Episode 60 of Noisey Radio on Beats 1, we check in with two of hip-hop’s rising stars to talk their latest projects.

First up, we sit down with Long Beach’s one and only Vince Staples, who speaks on the philosophies behind his stunning new EP, Prima Donna. Then we’ll take it to the South with Atlanta’s MadeinTYO, who stops by to break down some of his chart topping singles and get into his brand new release Thank You Mr. Tokyo.

We also hear from LA’s No Age with an exclusive world premiere of their new single “Serf to Serf” off of their forthcoming 7″, plus additional premieres from VenessaMichaels and Beau Young Prince.

Listen in Saturday at 9 AM EST/6 AM PST and Sunday 9 PM EST/6 PM PST, and read on for a glimpse of what’s to come on episode 60 of Noisey Radio on Beats 1.

Intro Mix

Keith Ape – “Fendi (ft. K$UPREME & Okasian)”

VenessaMichaels ft Leven Kali – “Do You Feel” **World Premiere**

American Football – “I’ve Been So Lost for So Long”

No Age – “Serf to Serf” **World Premiere**

Beau Young Prince – “She Keep Me High” **World Premiere**

Vince Staples

Vince Staples – “War Ready”

Vince Staples – “Prima Donna (ft. A$AP Rocky)”

Vince Staples – “Pimp Hand”

Vince Staples – “Smile”

Vince Staples – “Loco (ft. Kilo Kish)”

MadeinTYO

MadeinTYO – “Mr. Tokyo”

MadeinTYO – “Gucci Polo”

MadeinTYO – “I Want It”

MadeinTYO – “Uber Everywhere”

MadeinTYO – “Drip”

