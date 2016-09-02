Noisey Beats 1: Maxo Kream, GrandeMarshall, DJ Smokey, and More

Hold onto your butts—September’s here already, and this week’s episode of Noisey Radio on Beats 1 is serving up a fresh batch of tunes to help you make the most of your Labor Day weekend party plans.

We’ll kick things off with brand new music from New Jersey’s own Topaz Jones and indie pop duo Sylvan Esso, before getting into an exclusive mix from the legendary DJ Smokey, who blesses us with a slate of premieres from the likes of Lofty 305, Chxpo, and more.

Then stay tuned as we check in Houston’s Maxo Kream, who stops by to break down some of the hits from his illustrious career. Philadelphia’s GrandeMarshall will also be in the house to premiere brand new music from his upcoming project Risk / Reward.

Listen in Saturday at 9 AM EST/6 AM PST and Sunday 9 PM EST/6 PM PST, and read on for a glimpse of what’s to come on episode 61 of Noisey Radio on Beats 1.

Intro Mix

Topaz Jones – “Winona (ft. Pell)”

Sylvan Esso – “Radio”

DJ Smokey Exclusive Mix

1. DJ Smokey – “Pourin Red Syrup”

2. Lofty 305 – “Get It Awf (prod. DJ Smokey)” **World Premiere**

3. KirbLaGoop – “I Can Teach Ya (prod. DJ Smokey)” **World Premiere**

4. DJ Smokey – “Sippin N Dippin”

5. DJ Smokey – “Los Xangeles (feat. DJ Kenn)”

6. Chxpo – “Zubat (prod. DJ Smokey)” **World Premiere**

7. DJ Smokey – “If Yung Smokey Don’t Trust Yu Part 2”

8. DJ Smokey – “Mushroom Island Monsters (ft. Ruben Slikk & Lofty 305)”

Maxo Kream

Maxo Kream – “Randy Moss Freestyle (ft. Kream Jay)”

Maxo Kream – “Cell Boomin (ft. Father)”

Maxo Kream – “Spike Lee (ft. Playboi Carti & Rich The Kid)”

GrandeMarshall

GrandeMarshall – “Real Spill”

GrandeMarshall – “Trizz”

GrandeMarshall – “Ah Man” **World Premiere**

GrandeMarshall – “Stress” **World Premiere**

