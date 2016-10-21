Noisey Beats 1: Formula One’s Lewis Hamilton, Lil Aaron, Alex Izenberg, and more

This weekend on Noisey Radio on Beats 1, internationally acclaimed Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton stops by to talk the importance of music in his life and play us his top tracks to get in the zone for race weekend.

Then LA songwriter Lil Aaron takes us inside his career thus far and describes the sounds of his upcoming project, Gloing Pains.

We’ll also hear a brand new track from rising LA folk talent Alex Izenberg and a souped up intro mix courtesy VICE photographer and DJ Flex Luger.

Listen in Saturday at 9 AM EST/6 AM PST and Sunday 9 PM EST/6 PM PST, and read on for a glimpse of what’s to come on episode 68 of Noisey Radio on Beats 1.

Intro Mix

LVCID PHVRVOH – “Night Drive”

KEY! – “The Bitch Freestyle”

A$AP Mob ft. A$AP Rocky X KEY! X A$AP Twelvyy – “Crazy Brazy”

Famous Dex – “Goin For Ten (ft. Quavo & Rich The Kid)”

Venom – “Ghostmane”

Future – “Guap On Me”

21 Savage – “Bad Guy (ft. Notoriou5)”

Gucci Mane – “Richest N**** In the Room”

Alex Izenberg – “Grace” **World Premiere**

Lewis Hamilton

Chris Brown – “Don’t Judge Me”

Bob Marley & The Wailers – “Three Little Birds”

Kanye West – “Runaway”

Lil Aaron

Y2K & Lil Aaron – “Damn”

SoySauce & Lil Aaron – “Bout Time”

Lil Aaron – “Prolly (ft. ILOVEMAKONNEN)”

Lil Aaron – “Me”

Owen Bones – “Mach One (ft. Tunji Ige & Lil Aaron)”

