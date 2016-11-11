Noisey Beats 1: James Vincent McMorrow, Lucy Dacus, Paul Wall, and More

​This week on Noisey Radio, Houston’s Paul Wall, TV Johnny, and producer Scoop Deville stop by to play some tracks and talk their latest projects.

Then, we’ll hear from Irish singer songwriter James Vincent McMorrow, who takes us inside his latest record ​We Move​ and speaks on his work with OVO.

Videos by VICE

Also stay tuned for Richmond luminary and new Matador signee Lucy Dacus, who plays us new music from her release No Burden.

Listen in Saturday at 9 AM EST/6 AM PST and Sunday 9 PM EST/6 PM PST, and read on for a glimpse of what’s to come on episode 71 of Noisey Radio on Beats 1.

​Intro Mix​

​Rage Against The Machine – “Maggie’s Farm”

Sleater Kinney – “Combat Rock”

James Vincent McMorrow

James Vincent McMarrow – “Rising Water”

James Vincent McMarrow – “Lost Angles”

James Vincent McMarrow – “Evil”

James Vincent McMarrow – “Get Low”

Lucy Dacus

Lucy Dacus – “Troublemaker Doppelgänger”

Lucy Dacus – “… Familiar Place”

Lucy Dacus – “Strange Torpedo”

Paul Wall, TV Johnny, and Scoop Deville

Nelly – “Grillz ft. Paul Wall”

Paul Wall – “Invisible Set Baguette”

Paul Wall – “Swangin in the Rain (Muddmix) (feat. Slim Thug, Lil Keke, J-Dawg, Z-Ro & Chamillionaire)”

Follow Noisey on Twitter​.​​

