Noisey Beats 1: Jim Jarmusch, Iggy Pop, Saba, Larry Clark, and More

This week on Noisey Radio, we check in with iconic filmmaker and photographer Larry Clark, who offers up a selection of songs that have inspired him throughout his career.

At 73, the acclaimed director and photographer boasts an extensive body of work that includes iconic films like Kids​, Bully, and the upcoming Marfa Girl II & III. Clark gave us a call from Paris to fill us in on some of the most important musical moments from his long career.

We’ll also hear from Chicago MC Saba, who takes us inside of his brand new release, The Bucket List Project.

Then Noisey’s own Sam Winter checks in with Native American rappers Thomas X and Tall Paul, who recently traveled to the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota to perform for the large encampment of water protectors fighting the Dakota Pipeline Access Pipeline.

Stay tuned for Noisey’s Kim Taylor Bennet, who talks with director Jim Jarmusch and Iggy Pop to discuss their Stooges documentary Gimme Danger. We’ll have the full interview on Noisey on Monday. ​

All that, plus a world premiere from Boston rapper OG Swaggerdick.

Intro Mix

Missionary – “So So Glos”

The Stooges – “I Wanna Be Your Dog”

OG Swaggerdick – “Side Ni**a Jim 2” *World Premiere*

Thomas X – “Standing Rock”

Michael Frey & Tall Paul – “Prayers In A Song”

Larry Clark

Louis Armstrong – “You’re The Top”

The Sugarhill Gang – “Rapper’s Delight”

Slint – “Good Morning Captain”

John Coltrane & The Red Garland Trio – “Traneing In”

Jonathan Velasquez – “Get Rhythm (Acoustic)”

Saba

Saba – “GPS ft. Twista”

Saba – “The Billy William Story”

Saba – “Stoney ft. Phoelix & BJRKNC”

Saba – “Westside Bound 3 ft. Joseph Chilliams”

