Noisey Beats 1: JT Leroy, Tish Hyman, Danny Wolf, and More

This week on Noisey Radio on Beats 1, we sit down Laura Albert—also known by her infamous nom de plume JT Leroy—and Jeff Feuerzeig, the subject and director of the upcoming VICE film AUTHOR: The JT Leroy Movie (in theaters this weekend) to talk the making of the movie and play some tunes from their careers.

Then, rising New York R&B singer Tish Hyman stops by to breaks down her debut LP Dedicated To:. Plus, Danny Wolf is in the house to premiere his brand new song with Lil Yachty and ILoveMakonnen. Also stay tuned for world premieres from Wes Period and Oriel Poole to start us off.

Listen in Saturday at 9 AM EST/6 AM PST and Sunday 9 PM EST/6 PM PST, and read on for a glimpse of what’s to come on episode 62 of Noisey Radio on Beats 1.

Intro Mix

Oriel Poole – “Dragon” *WORLD PREMIERE*

Oriel Poole – “Homegirl” *WORLD PREMIERE*

Wes Period – “Used to Be” *WORLD PREMIERE*

Danny Wolf & Durdy Costello (HOODRICH)

DJ Scream – “Lit (ft. 21 Savage, Juicy J & Young Dolph)”

ILoveMakonnen – “Drink More Water Freestyle”

ILoveMakonnen – “Trust Me Danny”

Danny Wolf – “I’ll Be Damned (ft. Lil Yachty & ILoveMakonnen)” *WORLD PREMIERE*

Laura Albert (aka JT Leroy) and Jeff Feuerzeig

Daniel Johnston – “Casper”

Thistle! – “Love Not Dead”

Sex Pistols – “Anarchy in the UK”

Hole – “Doll Parts”

Tish Hyman

Tish Hyman – “Dreams”

Tish Hyman – “Subway Art”

Tish Hyman – “Lesbehonest”

