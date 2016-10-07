Noisey Beats 1: Preoccupations, Q&As w/KTB, and a Tribute to Rod Temperton

This week on episode 66 of Noisey Radio on Beats, we check in with Calgary post-punk quartet Preoccupations—formerly know as Viet Cong—to talk their name change, personal turmoil, and how starting over shaped their new self-retitled album. Then we’ll check in Noisey’s own Kim Taylor Bennet goes insider her conversations with Shirely Manson of Garbage, Tegan & Sara, Bat For Lashes, and BANKS. Plus a tribute to the great Rob Temperton and world premieres from Stooki Sound, Mike Floss, Beau Young Prince, and Jabbar.
Listen in Saturday at 9 AM EST/6 AM PST and Sunday 9 PM EST/6 PM PST, and read on for a glimpse of what’s to come on episode 66 of Noisey Radio on Beats 1.
Intro
Stooki Sound – “My G’s (ft. Jelacee)” **World Premiere**
Mike Floss – “Holy Ghost” **World Premiere**
Beau Young Prince – “Power Trip” **World Premiere**
Jabbar – “Magnolia Shorty (ft. KeithCharles Spacebar)” **World Premiere**
Joan Of Arc – “This Must Be The Placenta”
Rod Temperton Tribute
Heatwave – “Aint No Half Steppin”
Michael Jackson – “Rock With You”
James Ingram and Patti Austin – “Baby, Come to Me”
Preoccupations
Preoccupations – “Anxiety”
Preoccupations – “Forbidden”
Kim Taylor Bennet with Shirley Manson, Tegan & Sara, Bat For Lashes, and BANKS.
Garbage – “Empty”
Tegan and Sara – “Boyfriend”
Bat For Lashes – “Sunday Love”
BANKS – “Mother Earth”
BANKS – “Gemini Feed”
