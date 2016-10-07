Noisey Beats 1: Preoccupations, Q&As w/KTB, and a Tribute to Rod Temperton

​This week on episode 66 of Noisey Radio on Beats, we check in with Calgary post-punk quartet Preoccupations​—formerly know as Viet Cong—to talk their name change, personal turmoil, and how starting over shaped their new self-retitled album. Then we’ll check in Noisey’s own Kim Taylor Bennet goes insider her conversations with Shirely Manson of Garbage, Tegan & Sara, Bat For Lashes, and BANKS. Plus a tribute to the great Rob Temperton and world premieres from Stooki Sound, Mike Floss, Beau Young Prince, and Jabbar.

Listen in Saturday at 9 AM EST/6 AM PST and Sunday 9 PM EST/6 PM PST, and read on for a glimpse of what’s to come on episode 66 of Noisey Radio on Beats 1.

Intro

Stooki Sound – “My G’s (ft. Jelacee)” **World Premiere**

Mike Floss – “Holy Ghost” **World Premiere**

Beau Young Prince – “Power Trip” **World Premiere**

Jabbar – “Magnolia Shorty (ft. KeithCharles Spacebar)” **World Premiere**

Joan Of Arc – “This Must Be The Placenta”

Rod Temperton Tribute

Heatwave – “Aint No Half Steppin”

Michael Jackson – “Rock With You”

James Ingram and Patti Austin – “Baby, Come to Me”

Preoccupations

Preoccupations – “Anxiety”

Preoccupations – “Forbidden”

Kim Taylor Bennet with Shirley Manson, Tegan & Sara, Bat For Lashes, and BANKS.

Garbage – “Empty”

Tegan and Sara – “Boyfriend”

Bat For Lashes – “Sunday Love”

BANKS – “Mother Earth”

BANKS – “Gemini Feed”

