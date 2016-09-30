Noisey Beats 1: Trill Sammy, JRich, and More

​​This week on Noisey Radio, we head down south to check in with two artists shaping the sound of hip-hop.

First up, we sit down with Trill Sammy to discuss his Houston upbringing, touring with Riff Raff, and his unique style.​ Then we’ll hear from renowned Atlanta producer, engineer, and rapper JRich, who offers an inside look into some of today’s biggest hits and plays us some of his brand new music with Lil Yachty and Swag Hollywood. ​

Also stay tuned for world premieres from Merk and Vinny Virgo.

Listen in Saturday at 9 AM EST/6 AM PST and Sunday 9 PM EST/6 PM PST, and read on for a glimpse of what’s to come on episode 65 of Noisey Radio on Beats 1.

Intro Mix



Prada Mane – “Outside (ft. Lil Shark & Dylan Brady)”

Merk – “Whole Summer (ft. Vyle)” **WORLD PREMIERE**

Vinny Virgo – “House on the Hill” **WORLD PREMIERE**

Stooki Sound – “Endz”

Gucci Mane – “Bling Blaw Burr”

Cousin Stizz – “Big Fella”

Rich the Kid – “Like This (ft. Jaden Smith)”

Lil Yachty – “F*ck Up a Sack (ft. K$upreme)”

The Rolling Stones – “B*tch”

Trill Sammy

Trill Sammy – “Just Watch (ft. Dice Soho)” **WORLD PREMIERE**

Trill Sammy – “What We Want (ft. Dice Soho & Kirko Bangz)” **WORLD PREMIERE**

Trill Sammy – “I Might Pull Up” **WORLD PREMIERE**

JRich

ILoveMakonnen – “Sound Like Who?”

JRich – “Dead Wrong (ft. Lil Yachty & Swag Hollywood)” **WORLD PREMIERE**

JRich – “No Regular (ft. Reese & Thouxanbandfauni)”

K$upreme – “Die By Myself 2 (ft. Lil Yachty)”

