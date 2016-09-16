Noisey Beats 1: Ty Dolla $ign, The Gaslamp Killer, The Cool Kids, and More

​

This week on Noisey Radio on Beats 1, we check in with two SoCal greats to hear about two of this fall’s most anticipated albums and the stories behind them.

First, though, we’ll hear from Noisey Bompton​ star Lil L, who stops by to premieres a new song produced by Jamaican hitmaker Dre Skull. We’ll also hear from Atlanta’s Pollàri, who discusses his signing to Rick Rubin’s American Recordings and blesses us with three new track premieres.



Then we’ll catch up with Chicago’s The Cool Kids, who discuss their return to music after a five year hiatus and send off the world premiere of their first new song “Running Man,” featuring Maxo Kream.

Stay tuned for our discussion with beat scene luminary The Gaslamp Killer, who takes us inside his stunning new LP Instrumentalepathy. ​​​

​Last, but never least, is LA’s own Ty Dolla $ign, who comes through to break down a few new tracks from his latest project CAMPAIGN​.

Listen in Saturday at 9 AM EST/6 AM PST and Sunday 9 PM EST/6 PM PST, and read on for a glimpse of what’s to come on episode 63 of Noisey Radio on Beats 1.

Intro Mix

Dre Skull – “Hell in My City (ft. Lil L, Hitta J3, Earl Swavey, Savuge 1400 and Boogalue)” **World Premiere**

Pollàri & Lil Yachty – “llàrKelly REMIX (prod. senseiatl)”

Pollàri & Jimmy Prime – “Honest (prod. 1mind & vinyl)” **World Premiere**

Pollàri – “Special Place (prod. 1Mind)” **World Premiere**

Pollàri – “Calling Me (prod. senseiatl)” **World Premiere**

The Cool Kids:

The Cool Kids – “Black Mags”

The Cool Kids – “Running Man (ft. Maxo Kream, prod. by Chuck Inglish and Detroit City)” **World Premiere**

The Gaslamp Killer:

The Gaslamp Killer – “Pathetic Dreams”

The Gaslamp Killer – “Haleva”

The Gaslamp Killer – “Residual Tingles”

Ty Dolla $ign:

Ty Dolla $ign – “Campaign (ft. Future)”

Ty Dolla $ign – “3 Wayz (ft. Travis Scott)”

Ty Dolla $ign – “Zaddy”

Ty Dolla $ign – “Stealing”

