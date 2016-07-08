Noisey Beats 1: VICE Does America, Skinny, and The Dirty Heads

Still recovering from your 4th of July weekend? Don’t worry, we are too—but to sooth your week long hangovers and nearly deafened ears from the overdose of fireworks from the patriotic weekend we’ve got a fresh mix to get you back on track. This week’s episode of Noisey Radio features hosts Wilbert Cooper, Abdullah Saeed, and Martina de Alba from VICELAND’s new series: VICE Does America. The two hosts give us some of their favorite records inspired by their epic journey around the country and throw in some classics like “Young Americans” by the late David Bowie and Nina Simone’s timely haunting single “Strange Fruit.” Afterwards the intro mix ends with two world premiered tracks by H-town’s Dice Soho for his single “For Real” and LA’s own underground music general Delroy Edwards for his record “Soldier Boy.”

You may or may not be familiar with Saudi Arabian hip-hop artist Skinny, however a couple of years ago we spoke with the now LA-based rapper and producer amid some backlash over his then new-single “Pussy, Money, Kush.” Since then, Skinny hasn’t really stopped pronouncing his love for pussy, money, or weed but he stopped into VICE’s LA location to discuss his new project, upcoming collaborations and his love for Los Angeles.

Videos by VICE

Jared Watson (Dirty J) and Dustin Bushnell (Duddy B) of the reggae, hip-hop influenced alternative band Dirty Heads out of Huntington Beach also stopped by Noisey Radio to give us a preview of their new record and upcoming tour with Sublime. The two speak on the influence of skate culture on their music and finish off the segment with a live performance of their single “That’s All I Need.”

VICE Does America Intro Mix:

Garland Jeffreys – “Wild In The Streets”

The Brian Jonestown Massacre – “Anemone”

David Bowie – “Young Americans”

Nina Simone – “Strange Fruit”

Delroy Edwards – “Solider Boy” **World Premiere**

Dice Soho – “For Real” **World Premiere**

Skinny

Skinny – “R$CH” (Ft. Skeme & Ace Hood) **World Premiere**

Skinny – “Talk 4 Me”

Skinny – “Eight Dollar$”

The Dirty Heads

The Pharcyde – “Passin’ Me By”

Sublime – “Cisco Kid”

The Dirty Heads – “Too Cruel”

The Dirty Heads – “That’s All I Need (Live)”