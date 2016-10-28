Noisey Beats 1: Yuna, Dae Dae, Harley Flanagan from Cro-Mags, and More

On this week’s globetrotting episode of Noisey Radio, we’ll take you all around the map to check in with artists from down South to Southeast Asia.

First up, we meet the legendary Harley Flanagan, founding member of the New York hardcore band Cro-Mags, who takes us inside his days as a young punk and his passion for jiu jitsu. Check out his episode of Noisey Meets.

Then, we’ll hear from rising Malaysian singer-songwriter Yuna Zarai, who stopped by the studio to take us inside her stunning new album, Chapters. Earlier this week, we premiered her latest video for “Poor Heart” and had a chat.​

Stay tuned as we also check in with Atlanta’s Dae Dae and Sacramento’s Mozzy—who we told you about earlier this year​—and play you world premieres from Dannie Phantom, Kelow LaTesha, and The Posterz.

Listen in Saturday at 9 AM EST/6 AM PST and Sunday 9 PM EST/6 PM PST, and read on for a glimpse of what’s to come on episode 69 of Noisey Radio on Beats 1.

Intro Mix

Jacques Green – “You Can’t Deny”

Dannie Phantom – “Calypso” *World Premiere*

Kelow LaTesha – “Shawty Go” *World Premiere*

Dead to Me – “I Wanna Die in Los Angeles”

Jeff Rosenstock – “Festival Song”

The Posterz – “Bored” *World Premiere*



Dae Dae

Dae Dae – “Wat U Mean (Aye, Aye, Aye)”

Dae Dae – “Dead Ass Wrong” *World Premiere*



Mozzy

Mozzy – “Bladadah”

Mozzy – “Perkys Callin’ (Free Style)”



Harley Flanagan

The Stimulators – “Loud Fast Rules!”

The Cro-Mags – “World Peace”

Harley Flanagan – “Can’t Give In”

The Cro-Mags – “Survival of the Streets”



Yuna

Yuna – “Places to Go”

Monica – “So Gone”

Luna – “Poor Heart”



