Ignore the Bacchanal and Listen to Noisey’s “No Fences” Caribana Playlist

We’re unfortunately at the last act of the summer. The time where the smoggy summers take on a full breeze and essentially becomes fall. However, it also means Scotiabank Toronto Caribbean Carnival, Toronto Caribbean Carnival, Caribana season is upon us. To celebrate we’ve decided to get the assistance of Trinidad-born DJ and producer D-LIFE whose work regularly appears on stations like WBLS and HOT 97 and is also official tour partner to ‘Queen of Soca’ Allison Hinds, both of whom recently performed at Pride Toronto’s 18th annual Blockorama. D-LIFE’s hour plus mix covers over a medley of past and present calypso and soca, featuring the likes of Machel Montano, Wizkid, Charly Black, and yes, Allison Hinds. All of this is to say you now have all you need to bruk out and whine for the week and enjoy this gross misuse of editorial power.

“This selection of music on this mix is a combination of past soca hits going back two years and present hits as you get ready for this year’s Caribana” says D-LIFE. “The music is basically telling a story with each song complementing the other. Rhythm and motion is what I was striving for when I put this mix together. Hope you enjoy.”

Videos by VICE

Jabbari Weekes is the Noisey Canada Editor. Follow or slander him on Twitter.