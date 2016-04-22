NOISEY Chicago: The City Speaks – Watch the Trailer for Our VICELAND Special

Earlier this year on NOISEY on VICELAND, we traveled to Chicago. The episode—which you can watch in full below—was an attempt to get a sense of how the Windy City was dealing with the aftermath, both musically and culturally, of its drill music wave of a few years ago. On top of community members, we talked to Chief Keef, Lil Durk, Vic Mensa, Young Chop, Common, and many more to piece together where the city has been and where it’s headed.

But we wanted to have a dialogue with the city’s residents to see what they thought of our approach, so we returned to the city and hosted a screening with community members, and held a townhall meeting to hear what they had to say. We filmed it as a special for VICELAND, and you can watch a trailer of what’s to come below.

NOISEY Chicago: The City Speaks airs on Tuesday, April 26 at 10 PM EST on VICELAND.

NOISEY Chicago: