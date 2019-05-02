We’re Throwing a Huge Party in Liverpool This Sunday and You’re Invited

I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but not everything good and music-related has to happen in London. Sure, it’s the birthplace of UK drill and I’m pretty sure Frank Ocean lives here, but other than that, the drinks are expensive and most venues close at 1AM. Which is why, this weekend, we’re co-hosting a party in one of our other fave cities: Liverpool. After six months of the Levi’s Music Project over there, we’ve teamed up with Levi’s to throw a huge blow-out celebrating some of the city’s homegrown talent.

Now for the details: It’s happening at Constellations in Liverpool this Sunday 5 May, as an afterparty to Sound City Festival. It’s going on from 11.30PM to 3.30AM. And before you worry about work the next day, it’s Bank Holiday Monday – there is no work. Unless you work outside of traditional working hours, in which case, just come anyway and deal with the hangover when it arrives. You can peep the line up below, which includes Ms Banks, Slowthai, local rapper Aystar, London-based DJ BAADNEWS and a bunch of local acts.

Tickets are only a fiver (you can get them here) and all money will go to the Liverpool Lighthouse – a local community centre and home of the Levi’s Music. So basically, it’s fun and also good karma. See you there.

