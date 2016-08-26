We’re Throwing a Free Party in London to Celebrate the Launch of Wretch 32’s New Album

These days, fun doesn’t usually come for free. Want to go out? That’ll be a few quid for an Uber there, a lot of quid for the entry fee, some serious quid for those rum and cokes, and then even more quid for the Uber home. Before you know it, your bank balance has slid all the way down to zero, and you’re stuck eating supernoodles and 20p space raiders until payday, and the night wasn’t even worth it.

All of which is to say: because we are kind and generous humans, we decided to throw a huge party that has no entry fee. Drinks aren’t free, unfortunately, and as far as Uber is concerned you are in charge of your own destiny, but it will definitely be worth it, because it will be in celebration of the launch of Wretch 32’s long-awaited third album Growing Over Life. As such, the party will include a live performance from the rap don himself, some big tunes from Noisey DJs, a session of grime karaoke hosted by Julie Adenuga, and some extra special guests on top of that.

Noisey London, which we have called the party because that is what it is, will be hosted at Kamio, which is our new(ish) venue at the Red Gallery on Rivington Street in East London. Doors open at 9pm, although get there early to avoid disappointment because entry is on a first come, first serve basis. Also, it’s a 18+ event, so don’t bring your lil bro.

Click here for more information and to get your (very free) tickets.