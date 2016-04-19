Man Don’t Care: Get Ready for ‘NOISEY London’ with This Grime Playlist, Bruv



Kano in NOISEY London

Tonight, on the season finale of NOISEY, we’re in London covering Grime, an energetic DIY music and lifestyle likened to hip-hop but descended from the dance music, UK garage. Like hip-hop, Grime runs the gamut from portraying street life in some of the roughest parts of the inner city, to serving as a fun, bouncy, party soundtrack, but despite the music’s rising global popularity, Grime shows are still heavily targeted by London police.

