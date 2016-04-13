NOISEY London: Watch the Trailer for Our VICELAND Show



Skepta in NOISEY London

Over the last two years, there’s been an explosion of appreciate for grime in America. Drake “signed” to the label Boy Better Know. Skepta’s 2015 smash “Shutdown” ended up on nearly every publication’s top ten list. People actually know what the word “bruv” means. So for NOISEY London, host Zach Goldbaum jumps across the pond to learn about the genre’s origin. It becomes very apparent that grime is more than a sound or a BPM—it’s a lifestyle. This episode features leaders of the movement with Skepta, JME, and Jammer, but also artists like Big Narstie and Giggs.

NOISEY London airs on Tuesday, April 19 at 10 PM EST on VICELAND.