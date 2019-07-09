Noisey’s Lovebox 2019 Stage Has Your Weekend Sorted

It’s almost here. Lovebox festival lands in west London’s Gunnersbury Park this weekend, and all of your most organised mates are already getting their clashfinders prepped while you may mostly be thinking about which shoes to wear and how to plan the journey home. Well, set the practicalities aside for one moment and let some excitement slip in: we’ve got the Noisey stage line-up right here, for both this Friday the 12th of July and Saturday the 13th of July.

Rap legends Cypress Hill are headlining on the Friday, running through their 90s classic album Black Sunday, while top-notch producer Kaytranada, rap gem Cupcakke, Manchester duo Children of Zeus and take-you-to-a-nirvana-state producer Ross from Friends are also pegged to play across both days. This year, we’re lending our Saturday stage takeover to brand, zine and party-throwers Places+Faces, who’ll be serving up sets from Tion Wayne, Buddy and more. We’ll see you down there. Oh, and sturdy, closed flat shoes primed for a gentle mosh: you won’t regret it.

Lovebox 2019 runs from Friday the 12th of July to Saturday the 13th of July in west London’s Gunnersbury Park. You can get tickets and keep up with Noisey and Places+Faces on Instagram.