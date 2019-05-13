Our Noisey Stage at The Great Escape Festival Went Off

Another year, another The Great Escape festival served up to thousands of music fans and industry insiders. We were there again this year, hosting our Noisey stage on Friday the 10th of May at Patterns (one of the big venues by the beach). For a quick re-fresh on our line-up… the Noisey stage played host to remedial neo-soul act Greentea Peng; one of Manchester’s finest MCs, and Radio 1Xtra Hot List name Aitch; probably the best new UK act for smoking weed to, Westerman; Noisey fave Murkage Dave; and Tiana Major9 – the voice of black British soul. Photographer Ashley Biack was there to catch the action: check out the pictures below.

Performer Murkage Dave outside the venue

Greentea Peng

Tiana Major9

Westerman

Murkage Dave

Aitch headlining the party

@a.biack