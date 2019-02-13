Noisey Presents: Basement and Nothing with Gouge Away and Teenage Wrist

Basement, Nothing, Gouge Away, and Teenage Wrist all released celebrated albums last year. This May, all four bands will be combining forces and hitting the road together throughout the US. Fuzzed out post-rockers Teenage Wrist will be joining on the East Coast stretch and Florida rippers Gouge Away will pick up the remaining dates. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 15, but you can get a head start by signing up for the presale right here.

And to get you in the tour-going mood, we also have an exclusive live video of Basement’s “Reason for Breathing,” which is packed with an extremely dangerous amount of strobe lighting. Check it out below and then sign up for those presale tickets. Actually, maybe you should sign up first and then watch the video. Look, we’re not telling you how to live your life. We just want you to enjoy this extremely stacked tour! See ya there.

Videos by VICE

Basement and Nothing

5/1 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry**

5/14 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts **

5/16 – Boston, MA – Royale**

5/17 – Buffalo, NY – Rec Room**

5/18 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre**

5/21 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade/Hell*

5/22 – Nashville, TN – Exit/Inn*

5/24 – Chicago, IL Metro

5/25 – Indianapolis, IN – The Citadel*

5/26 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic





**with Teenage Wrist

*with Gouge Away