Noisey Presents: Nights at Irving Plaza

Hello, friends! We love you, dear Noisey fans, oh so very much. So please, come join us over the next month for a concert series in New York City. For your pleasure, Noisey has partnered with our friends at Live Nation to pull together a string of shows at New York City’s Irving Plaza over the next month, featuring some of our (and your!) favorite artists. Check out the full lineup below, and cop your tickets here.



10/30/2018 – Chief Keef

11/03/2018 – Billie Eilish

11/07/2018 – Cursive

11/19/2018 – SAINt JHN

11/21/2018 – Jessie Reyez

11/25/2018 – Pusha T

11/26/2018 – Pusha T

12/11/2018 – Gang of Youths