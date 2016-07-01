Noisey Presents Skeletonwitch’s ‘Curse of the Dead’ North American Tour

With the release of a new EP, Aphotic Gloom, rapidly approaching and a new singer (Adam Clemens, who joined earlier this year following prior stints in Wolvhammer and Veil of Maya) to break in, it makes perfect sense that beloved Ohio black/thrashers Skeletonwitch will be hitting the road hard all year. They’ve got a Canadian trek to keep them busy all summer, but once the leaves start falling and the nights get closer, these sons of Midwestern darkness will be storming cities and towns all across the continental USA on a Noisey-presented headlining run.

To sweeten the deal, they’re bringing Noisey faves Iron Reagan and Oathbreaker along for all four weeks. New Relapse signees Gatecreeper will trade off support slots with A389’s Homewrecker, too—check the dates below to see which one will be kicking your ass in any given city.

Preorders for Aphotic Gloom are now live, via Proesthetic and tickets for the ‘Curse of the Dead’ tour are on sale now—don’t fuck up your chance to see one of the sickest metal tours of 2016!

“CURSE OF THE DEAD” TOUR DATES

9/28 Asheville, NC – Mothlight #

9/29 Atlanta, GA – The Earl ^

9/30 Savannah, GA – The Jinx ^

10/1 Tampa, FL – Crowbar ^

10/2 Gainesville, FL – The Atlantic ^

10/4 New Orleans, LA – Siberia ^

10/5 Houston, TX – White Oak ^

10/6 Dallas, TX – RBC ^

10/7 Austin, TX – Barracuda ^

10/9 Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge ^

10/10 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick ^

10/11 Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy ^

10/12 San Francisco, CA – DNA Lounge ^

10/14 Portland, OR – Panic Room ^

10/15 Seattle, WA – Highline ^

10/17 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Bar ^

10/18 Denver, CO – Marquis Theater ^

10/19 Kansas City, MO – Riot Room &

10/20 Des Moines, IA – Vaudeville Mews &

10/21 Minneapolis, MN – Triple Rock &

10/22 Chicago, IL – Subterranean &

10/23 Indianapolis, IN – 5th Quarter &

10/25 Pittsburgh, PA – Cattivo &

10/26 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts &

10/28 Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus &

10/26 Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery &

10/30 Richmond, VA – Hardywood Brewery &

# with Iron Reagan & Oathbreaker & All Hell

^ with Iron Reagan & Oathbreaker & Gatecreeper

& with Iron Reagan & Oathbreaker & Homewrecker