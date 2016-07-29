Noisey Presents: The Epic Stormzy Birthday Bash

For those who don’t already know the story, on June 15, 2016, Stormzy decided he wanted to go to Thorpe Park for his birthday. One tweet led to another, and he ended up blagging the entire park for himself, a bunch of fans, and loads of his mates from Novelist to Wretch 32 and Section Boyz to celebrate with him side-by-side on Colossus. All of which is to say: those four craft beers you had with your housemates on your 24th probably sucked a fat bag of dicks in comparison. Obviously, the whole affair was plastered across social media so we recapped some of the highlights here, but Stormzy was nice enough to invite Noisey along for the rides to film everyone having the time of their lives.

Watch a brief dispatch from the year’s sickest birthday party here.