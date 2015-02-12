Noisey Has a Stage at Pitch Festival in Amsterdam This Year!



Photo by Raymond van Mil

As the cold death grip of winter lets up and festival season slowly begins, perhaps you’re looking for a far away locale to turn up and/or build with your fam. Perhaps you’re graduating college and will be backpacking in Europe this summer. Perhaps your parents are rich and they’re willing to fly you to Europe for a sick festival. Perhaps you yourself are rich and are willing to fly yourself to Europe for a sick festival! The point is we don’t know your situation, but if you happen to find yourself in Amsterdam on July 3 and 4 this summer, you should probbbbbbabaly go to Westergasfabriek Culture Park for Pitch Festival, because Noisey’s curating the fest’s Transformatorhuis stage and it’s going to be so dope you’re going to shit your pants. Tickets go onsale tomorrow, and the first part of the line-up can be found below .

July 3

James Blake

Flume

Kaytranada

James Holden live

Rustie

Simian Mobile Disco live

Gold Panda

Evian Christ

Lido

Antal

July 4

Siriusmodeselektor

Jon Hopkins

Jungle

Jamie xx

Kwabs

John Talabot

Ten Walls

Jack Garratt

Herbert

Bob Moses

Bea

