YG and the Therapist: Watch the Trailer for the Upcoming NOISEY Special

On June 17, YG will release his much-anticipated sophomore album Still Brazy on Def Jam Records. And if the lead single (and incredible banger) “Twist My Fingaz” is any indication, it’s on the way to becoming a West Coast party classic. However, the road to this moment hasn’t been without its challenges. Last summer, YG was shot three times by an unidentified gunman. To handle his paranoia, the rapper turned to alcohol as a coping mechanism. A few weeks before the release of his new record, we filmed YG’s first attempt at therapy. Tune in to this NOISEY Special airing on VICELAND on Sunday, June 12 at 10 PM EST.

Watch the trailer for YG and the Therapist below.