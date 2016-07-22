Noisey on Beats 1: Bootymath, Culture Abuse, G4SHI, Black Kray, and More

Ah weekend, here at last! Whether you’re planning to get out in that sunshine or cocoon yourself in AC, episode 55 of Noisey Radio on Beats 1 is here to help soundtrack your heat wave.
Few artists working today navigate the sharp edge between the internet and the real world as aptly as Bootymath, who stops by this week with an exclusive playlist. We’ll also hear from San Francisco’s Culture Abuse, who’ve have battled to overcome odds and become a beloved staple of the punk scene. Then stay tuned for premieres from G4SHI, Black Kray, and Bricc Baby.
Videos by VICE
Listen in and read on for a peak of what’s to come on episode 55 of Noisey Radio on Beats 1.
TUNE IN HERE
INTRO MIX
Black Kray – Lil Steve Nash
Black Kray – Everyday of Da Week
G4SHI – Switch Up
G4SHI – Jean Claude Van Damme
Bricc Baby – F It Up (feat. 21 Savage & Reese)
Bricc Baby – Touchdown (feat. Gucci Mane & Peewee Longway)
BOOTYMATH
Ziggy2Playa – Carl Johnson
KEY! – Ran Off ft. ManmanSavage
The Khan – Tires
Bluntfang – Graceface
Kirk Franklin – Melodies From Heaven
CULTURE ABUSE
The Ramones – Do You Remember Rock ‘N’ Roll Radio?
Blink 182 – Wasting Time
Sabertooth Zombie – Coffin Coast
Ravi Shankar – Raga Charukauns: Gat In Fast Ek Taal