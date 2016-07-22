Noisey on Beats 1: Bootymath, Culture Abuse, G4SHI, Black Kray, and More

Ah weekend, here at last! Whether you’re planning to get out in that sunshine or cocoon yourself in AC, episode 55 of Noisey Radio on Beats 1 is here to help soundtrack your heat wave.

Few artists working today navigate the sharp edge between the internet and the real world as aptly as Bootymath, who stops by this week with an exclusive playlist. We’ll also hear from San Francisco’s Culture Abuse, who’ve have battled to overcome odds and become a beloved staple of the punk scene. Then stay tuned for premieres from G4SHI, Black Kray, and Bricc Baby.

Listen in and read on for a peak of what’s to come on episode 55 of Noisey Radio on Beats 1.

INTRO MIX

Black Kray – Lil Steve Nash

Black Kray – Everyday of Da Week

G4SHI – Switch Up

G4SHI – Jean Claude Van Damme

Bricc Baby – F It Up (feat. 21 Savage & Reese)

Bricc Baby – Touchdown (feat. Gucci Mane & Peewee Longway)

BOOTYMATH

Ziggy2Playa – Carl Johnson

KEY! – Ran Off ft. ManmanSavage

The Khan – Tires

Bluntfang – Graceface

Kirk Franklin – Melodies From Heaven

CULTURE ABUSE

The Ramones – Do You Remember Rock ‘N’ Roll Radio?

Blink 182 – Wasting Time

Sabertooth Zombie – Coffin Coast

Ravi Shankar – Raga Charukauns: Gat In Fast Ek Taal