Noisey Radio Beats 1: Cam & China, Dreezy, Z-Ro, and More



Photo by Andrea Domanick

Kick off the last weekend in July with some of the freshest rap in the country (and beyond) to soundtrack the rest of your summer. First up, we’ll meet Cam & China, the twin sister rap duo about to fuck LA up. The former Pink Dollaz members play brand new music off their debut self-titled EP, talk their early days in LA’s jerkin’ movement, and discuss misogyny and female empowerment in the rap game and beyond.

Videos by VICE

Then we’ll hear from Chicago sensation Dreezy, who went viral two years ago with her “Chiraq” freestyle. Now, with her single “Body” and her debut album No Hard Feelings, she’s ready to make a lasting mark.

Houston stalwart Z-Ro also stops by to talk Southwest Houston and the roots of his newest project, Drankin’ & Drivin”.

We’ll also have the world premier of “Just In Case” from Toronto’s Jazz Cartier and “Hang Time” from Robbie B.

Listen in Saturday at 9 AM EST/6 AM PST and Sunday 9 PM EST/6 PM PST, and read on for a peak of what’s to come on episode 56 of Noisey Radio on Beats 1.

Intro Mix

Justin Rose – “No Biggie”

Sälen – “Diseasy”

Robbie B – “Hang Time” **World Premiere**

BAT – “Total Wreckage”

Jazz Cartier – “Just In Case” **World Premiere**

Cam & China

Cam & China – “Extravagant”

Cam & China – “Run Up Remix (ft. AD)”

Cam & China – “We Gon Make It”

Dreezy

Dreezy – “Body (ft. Jeremih)”

Dreezy – “Wasted”

Dreezy – “Spazz”

Z-Ro

Z-Ro – “Happy Alone”

Z-Ro – “I Hate U B****”

Z-Ro – “Since We Lost Y’All (ft. Krayzie Bone)”

Follow Noisey on Twitter.