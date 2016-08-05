Noisey Beats 1: Lil Durk, Mike Kinsella of Owen, Key Nyata, and More

This week’s episode of Noisey Radio on Beats 1 is all about Chicago as we check in with two of the city’s greats about their latest projects.

First we’ll hear from the prolific Mike Kinsella, who’s left his mark on the Prarie State with his work in bands like Cap’n Jazz, American Football, Joan of Arc, and perhaps most notably, his indie solo project Owen. Kinsella stopped by the Noisey Radio studios to talk the latter’s stirring new release, The King of Whys, and the big questions it strives to tackle.

Next up, we sit down with the one and only Lil Durk to hear more about (and from) his new album Lil Durk 2x, out now on Def Jam. We’ll also check in with Seattle’s Key Nyata, who stops by with the world premieres of his tracks “Solo Boy” and “Car Phones,” featuring Denzel Curry. Also keep your ears out for premieres from Messkid & Fox and Teardrop Canyon, and our favorite new summer jam from D.R.A.M.

Listen in Saturday at 9 AM EST/6 AM PST and Sunday 9 PM EST/6 PM PST, and read on for a peak of what’s to come on episode 57 of Noisey Radio on Beats 1.

Intro Mix

D.R.A.M. – “Cute”

Messkid & Fox – “Put Down Your Phone” **World Premiere**

Teardrop Canyon – “Defeat (Body Games Remix)” **World Premiere**

Teardrop Canyon – “For Once” **World Premiere**

Mike Kinsella of Owen

Owen – “Sleep Is A Myth”

Owen – “A Burning Soul”

Owen – “Empty Bottle”

Lil Durk

Lil Durk – “Hated On Me (Ft. Future)”

Lil Durk – “So What (Ft. Young Thug)”

Lil Durk – “Money Walk (Ft. Yo Gotti)”

Key Nyata

Key Nyata – “Solo Boy” **World Premiere**

Key Nyata – “Car Phones (Ft. Denzel Curry)” **World Premiere**

Key Nyata – “Don’t Fold”

